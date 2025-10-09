Will India Stick To The Same XI In Delhi?

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir's boys will aim to seal the series in Delhi. Photograph: BCCI

After centuries by K L Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel powered India to a crushing win in the series opener, the team is focused on securing a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies.

The final Test begins on Friday in New Delhi, and the Shubman Gill-led side is expected to maintain their winning combination as they look to wrap up the home series.

Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed the team management's commitment to giving young Nitish Kumar Reddy an extended run, stating, 'We're unlikely to change the combination.' He explained that developing a seam-bowling all-rounder for India is a 'medium-term objective'.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy remains central to India's vision. Photograph: BCCI

The 21 year old had limited opportunities in the first Test but remains central to India's vision for balancing the squad. With Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel already forming a world-class spin trio, Reddy's role adds vital depth to the team's future plans.

Sudharsan Under Pressure

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan, under pressure, expected to find his rhythm at No. 3. Photograph: BCCI

Sai Sudharsan, who has managed just 147 runs across four Tests at a meager average of 21, is expected to retain his place at No. 3 for now. Ten Doeschate reiterated the management's faith in the Tamil Nadu left-hander, noting that kipper Shubman Gill wants to back him to find his rhythm in the longest format.

However, with Rishabh Pant set to return for the South Africa series and Dhruv Jurel performing consistently, Sudharsan will be under pressure to capitaliSe on his opportunities. Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel cautioned that Sudharsan 'must start converting starts soon' and believes Devdutt Padikkal may have to wait his turn, given the current line-up.

Pace Workload Management

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj, left, continues his pace workload. Photograph: BCCI

India's pace workload management remains a key talking point. Jasprit Bumrah featured in the opening Test despite expectations that he would be rested while Mohammed Siraj has played continuously since the England tour.

With a demanding Australia series ahead, India could consider resting one of the two, possibly bringing in Prasidh Krishna.

Parthiv Patel suggested that Siraj deserves a break before the ODI series in Australia beginning October 19, while Bumrah, rested for the ODIs Down Under, is scheduled to return for the T20Is in Australia later this month.

Delhi Pitch Report

IMAGE: Shubman Gill leads India confidently, aiming to wrap up a 2-0 series sweep. Photograph: BCCI

The Arun Jaitley stadium surface is expected to be more batting-friendly than the one in Ahmedabad, featuring grass patches mixed with bald areas. Curators anticipate early assistance for the seamers before spin comes into play from Day 3. Mornings in Delhi are expected to be cool and conducive to swing.

The venue last hosted a Test during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, when Australia lost by six wickets on a slow turner. This time, batters may enjoy better conditions, with a quick outfield and shorter boundaries likely to boost scoring.

With confidence high and a settled combination in place, Shubman Gill's squad must first close out the series in Delhi before taking that momentum into the much tougher tour of Australia.

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for Second Test against the West Indies?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: