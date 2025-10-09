'No one forced me to ...': Ashwin breaks silence

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI
October 09, 2025

'The decision is very personal when it comes to retirement'

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin stunned the cricket fraternity by announcing his retirement after the third Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane last year. Photograph: BCCI

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has clarified that his decision to retire from the game was a personal call and "no one forced" him to call it quits midway into the Test tour of Australia tour last year.

Ashwin, 39, stunned the cricket fraternity by announcing his retirement after the third Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane last year.

Subsequently, he also announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in August this year.

 

"No one told me that you should go, no one told me that there is no place for you in the team. Actually before I took the decision 2-3 people told me not to take it but I took my decision. In fact, they wanted me to play more," Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

"Rohit Sharma (the then captain) also told me to think about it, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) also told me to think again. But I didn't talk much about it (retirement) with Ajit Agarkar (chairman of selectors).

"The decision is very personal when it comes to retirement. These are all very individual decisions," he added.

His assertion puts an end to speculation that he was forced to take the decision by the team management.

Ashwin has, however, stated earlier that he didn't want to be a traveller with the team if he wasn't going to be picked in the playing XI.

