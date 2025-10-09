Gill opens up on Gambhir's dinner

IMAGE: India captain Shubman Gill wore a t-shirt, which he paired with blue denim and black glasses. Photograph: ANI/X

Ahead of his side's second Test against West Indies, Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill spoke on the team dinner hosted by head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday, saying that such events are tried to be done two to three times a series, and they contribute to teammates knowing each other well.

The second Test between India and the West Indies will take place in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. India is 1-0 ahead of the second Test. Ahead of the match on Wednesday, Gambhir hosted the players, coaching staff and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla for a dinner at his residence.

Gambhir hosted an open-air dinner for the entire squad and the support staff. The whole team arrived at Gambhir's residence in a bus, dressed in casual wear.

India captain Shubman Gill wore a t-shirt, which he paired with blue denim and black glasses. The majority of the team stuck to white, including Jasprit Bumrah, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Prasidh Kirshna, assistant Ryan ten Doeschate and bowling coach Morne Morkel. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla also arrived for the special dinner.

Speaking about the team dinner during the pre-match presser, Gill said that such events are regular.

"Team dinners, I think, used to happen before as well. Team dinners, in any tour, you go. So, most of the players are very busy. Many of the players have their own families. In the ground, we meet, spend a lot of time together. But a lot of conversations are limited. So, it is important that for any team, that you know each other off the field as well."

"So, I think, the team dinners that we do, we try two or three times in every series, that the team comes together once, and there is a very light atmosphere," he concluded.