SEE: LSG owner Goenka visits Tirupati Tirumala temple

May 16, 2025 16:30 IST

Sanjiv Goenka and his family visit Tirupati Tirumala temple and offered prayers, on Thursday

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka is hoping for a change in his team's fortunes as the Indian Premier League resumes.

In a symbolic gesture of faith, Goenka and his family visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple at Tirupati, to offer prayers ahead of the tournament’s restart.

Their visit came just a day before the resumption of the IPL after a week-long suspension caused by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

 

The Tirumala temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is among the most revered and visited pilgrimage sites in India, drawing millions of devotees every year.

 

SEE: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and his family visit Tirupati Tirumala temple and offered prayers, on Thursday. VIDEO: ANI/X

The team’s challenges, however, continue on the field.

On Thursday, LSG suffered a major blow when pacer Mayank Yadav was officially ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a lingering back injury. The 22-year-old speedster had been struggling with recovery and was unable to return to match fitness in time.

The IPL confirmed the development in a statement, announcing that New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke will replace Yadav in the squad.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in New Zealand pacer William O’Rourke as an injury replacement for Mayank Yadav,” the statement read.

