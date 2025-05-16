SEE: Tim David turns Chinnaswamy into a swimming pool

IMAGE: Tim David keeps spirits high at a soaked Chinnaswamy. Photograph and video: RCB/X

As the IPL 2025 gears up to restart following a tense, week-long suspension due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, it was Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David who lightened the mood — and stole the spotlight — with a hilarious rain-soaked performance of his own.

With the ceasefire agreement paving the way for cricket’s biggest T20 league to return on May 17, RCB are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, ahead of the much-anticipated clash, heavy rains lashed Bengaluru, leaving the ground soaked and covered.

But rather than sulk over the gloomy conditions, David decided to make the most of it — in true Aussie style. Donning swimming shorts, the tall all-rounder strolled onto the rain-drenched field, dived onto the covers, and began mock-swimming and sliding across the surface, much to the amusement of his teammates and support staff.

His impromptu ‘swimming session’ turned the rain delay into a hilarious sideshow, drawing cheers and laughter from the RCB camp as he eventually made his way back to the dressing room, drenched but clearly delighted.

Tim David may be known for his power-hitting, but this time, he made waves for his sense of humour — quite literally.