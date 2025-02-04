HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Concussion substitution in 4th T20I not correct: KP

Concussion substitution in 4th T20I not correct: KP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 04, 2025 19:35 IST

x

'It would have been 2-2 coming to the Wankhede (Stadium for final T20I). It would have been way more on the game. But it didn't happen.'

Kevin Pietersen reckons England will tackle Varun Chakravarthy better in ODIs

IMAGE: Kevin Pietersen reckons England will tackle Varun Chakravarthy better in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday termed Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion in the Indian squad for three ODIs against England as "a great decision" but backed the visitors to fare better against the right-arm spinner in the longer version.

Chakravarthy was all over England in the five-T20I series taking 14 wickets in India's 4-1 series win, following which he has been added to the ODI side with the series starting in Nagpur on Thursday.

 

"The English batters would be better against him in the one-dayers because they can spend more time. It's a longer format, not every ball is an event. But I think it is a great decision (to add Chakravarthy)," Pietersen told media on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Pietersen termed England's loss in T20Is as a "disaster", adding that the series would have been levelled in Pune if a like-for-like concussion substitution for Shivam Dube had been used instead of tearaway quick Harshit Rana.

"It was a disappointing series from England's perspective. I think that in the fourth T20I, if the concussion substitution had been done correctly, maybe England would have got up there," he said.

"It would have been 2-2 coming to the Wankhede (Stadium for final T20I). It would have been way more on the game. But it didn't happen."

Pietersen said India great Yuvraj Singh is "rubbing off" now on Abhishek Sharma who played the "best T20I innings I've ever seen".

"Abishek is amazing. He had the shades (of Yuvraj).... Obviously, Yuvraj is rubbing off now on Abishek. His batting was fantastic. It was the best T20 international innings, I've ever seen and I said that to him afterwards,” Pietersen said.

"It was effortless. The stroke play was great, there was no funky shots, no ramping, no sweeping, reverse sweeping. It was just perfection," the former England captain wouldn't stop gushing about the Punjab southpaw's hitting ability.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chakravarthy added to ODI squad for Eng series
Chakravarthy added to ODI squad for Eng series
Bumrah For Bond!
Bumrah For Bond!
Champions Trophy: '70% India, 30% Pak'
Champions Trophy: '70% India, 30% Pak'
Who should open with Rohit in Champions Trophy?
Who should open with Rohit in Champions Trophy?
'Unfortunate not to have Bumrah on the last day'
'Unfortunate not to have Bumrah on the last day'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

No Oil, Home-Style Delicious Fish Curry

webstory image 2

10 Cheat Foods Celebs Love To Eat

webstory image 3

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

VIDEOS

Pooja Hegde rocks the Boss Lady look0:50

Pooja Hegde rocks the Boss Lady look

Ananya spotted in no-makeup look0:31

Ananya spotted in no-makeup look

Chhab Talav Revamp: Dahod's Smart City Transformation in Motion3:40

Chhab Talav Revamp: Dahod's Smart City Transformation in...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD