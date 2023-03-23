News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gavaskar warns Team India ahead of ODI World Cup

Gavaskar warns Team India ahead of ODI World Cup

Source: PTI
March 23, 2023 14:39 IST
IMAGE: Visitors Australia handed India a 2-1 loss in the ODI series. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The Indian team shouldn't commit the mistake of forgetting the ODI series defeat against Australia amid the noise created by the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning on March 31, said the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

India lost the third and final ODI by 21 runs in Chennai on Wednesday to concede the series 1-2 to Australia, and batting legend Gavaskar said Rohit Sharma's men could be up against the same opponents in the 50-over World Cup which the country is hosting in October-November.

 

"Of course, now the IPL starts (March 31). This (series defeat) shouldn't be forgotten. India sometimes makes the mistake of forgetting this, but this one shouldn't be because in the World Cup, we may face Australia again," said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

"It (defeat in 3rd ODI) was (due) the pressure created (by Australians). The boundaries had dried up and they (Indian batters) weren't even getting singles. When that happens, you try and play something that you are not used to. That is something they will have to look at."

Chasing a target of 270 for a win, India ended up at 248 in 49.1 overs to lose the third and final ODI and the three-match series.

India's only substantial partnerships were 69 runs for the third wicket between Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (32) and 65 between openers Rohit Sharma (30) and Shubman Gill (37).

"When you are chasing a score of 270 or nearly 300, you need a partnership of about 90 or 100 and that will take you close. But that didn't happen," Gavaskar, a former India captain, said.

"Yes, there were a couple of partnerships, one between Rahul and Kohli, but then you wanted another similar or bigger stand.

"Fielding from Australia was outstanding. Their bowling was very good. It was tight, stump to stump, but their fielding was very good. That was the difference."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
