3 Ducks In 3 ODIs! SKY's Unwanted Record

3 Ducks In 3 ODIs! SKY's Unwanted Record

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 23, 2023 06:20 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is struggling in the 50 over format. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav set an unwanted record as he became the first Indian batter to be dismissed for first ball ducks in all matches of an ODI series.

SKY became the first Indian batter to register three consecutive golden ducks in One-day Internationals during the side's third ODI against Australia in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The World No 1 T20I batter was dismissed on the first delivery in each of the three ODIs at Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

In Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, he was trapped leg before by Mitchell Starc. In Chennai, he was castled by Ashton Agar.

After batting at number four for the first two matches, SKY was demoted in the batting order for the third ODI.

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Anil Kumble also have bagged 3 successive ducks in ODI cricket.

The world record for most successive ducks in ODIs is 4. Lasith Malinga, Craig White and Henry Olonga are among the 5 batters who have achieved the said feat.

REDIFF CRICKET
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

