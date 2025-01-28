Gavaskar Slams Rohit, Iyer...

'The dismissal of Mumbai's Test batters once again brought to the fore the perils of the all-out aggressive mode of batting that is nowadays thought of as being central to run-making.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored 28 runs off 35 balls, including two fours and three sixes in the Mumbai-Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy game at the MCA BKC ground last Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Sunil Gavaskar has criticised Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's batting approach in last week's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, questioning their aggressive tactics on a challenging pitch.

In his Sportstar column, Gavaskar expressed his displeasure over their dismissals, highlighting the need for a more balanced approach in red-ball cricket.

Rohit and Shreyas struggled throughout the match, with both players falling victim to their aggressive instincts on a pitch that offered some movement. Gavaskar observed that the Mumbai batters, including Rohit and Shreyas, were eager to attack, leading to their dismissals.

"The dismissal of Mumbai's Test batters once again brought to the fore the perils of the all-out aggressive mode of batting that is nowadays thought of as being central to run-making. It can work on flat pitches, but on pitches where the ball is doing something, there has to be a technique good enough to keep out the good delivery,' Gavaskar wrote.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur's crucial knocks rescued Mumbai from a potential batting collapse. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

While praising Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian for their impressive performances, Gavaskar emphasised the importance of a balanced approach, combining caution with aggression.

'There are more chances of a dismissal while looking to play in a manner that one is not used to, as was seen in the recent Sydney Test when rushes of blood caused some silly-looking dismissals.

'A bit of common sense and patience, rather than a fatalistic approach, could have gotten another 50 runs, and that could well have altered the result of the match.'