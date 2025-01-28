HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kohli joins Delhi teammates for Ranji Trophy clash

Kohli joins Delhi teammates for Ranji Trophy clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 28, 2025 11:22 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli arrived at Arun Jaitley Stadium at 9 am, joined the team huddle, warmed up, and played football for 15 minutes. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli Fan Club/X

Star India batter Virat Kohli began training with the Delhi team on Tuesday ahead of his eagerly-awaited Ranji Trophy comeback after a 12-year gap.

The 36-year-old Kohli will be playing against Railways from January 30, marking his return to the premier domestic event where he last featured way back in 2012 in a game against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

He arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium sharp at 9am this morning and after a team huddle and some warm-up exercises, proceeded to play football for about 15 minutes with his teammates.

The superstar, who is navigating a slump in form, seemed relaxed in the company of his new teammates almost all of whom are sharing the dressing room with him for the first time and were visibly excited to have him among them.

 

The practice drill was being monitored by Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh.

All star players, including ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, have showed up for their Ranji teams after the disastrous Test tour of Australia recently.

This was owing to a BCCI diktat that players should prioritise domestic cricket whenever their international schedule allows them.

While Rohit (Mumbai) and Rishabh Pant (Delhi) did not have much success for their respective teams, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with a 12-wicket haul for Saurashtra and Shubman Gill posted a hundred for Punjab, albeit in a losing cause.

Pant, Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai) will not be playing the upcoming Ranji matches as they gear up for the ODI series against England starting February 6 in Nagpur.

KL Rahul will, however, turn up for Karnataka.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Athiya and Rahul Look So Adorable
Athiya and Rahul Look So Adorable
'Virat's presence raises the profile of Ranji match'
'Virat's presence raises the profile of Ranji match'
New Indian batting coach has plans for Kohli, Rohit
New Indian batting coach has plans for Kohli, Rohit
Kambli's Wife Makes Big Revelation
Kambli's Wife Makes Big Revelation
'This boy is hungry': Jaiswal set to dominate CT
'This boy is hungry': Jaiswal set to dominate CT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Stunning Indian Wedding Venues

webstory image 2

5 Important Signs Of An Unhealthy Gut

webstory image 3

6 Wickedly-Fudgy Chocolate Cake Recipes

VIDEOS

Greek woman marries Indian man at Mahakumbh Mela16:07

Greek woman marries Indian man at Mahakumbh Mela

After taking a dip in Sangam, Amit Shah has lunch with Yogi and saints2:48

After taking a dip in Sangam, Amit Shah has lunch with...

Maha Kumbh: Watch Sadhus, Devotees at Ghat in 360 degree1:09

Maha Kumbh: Watch Sadhus, Devotees at Ghat in 360 degree

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD