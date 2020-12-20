News
Gavaskar, Ponting call for Rohit's inclusion

Gavaskar, Ponting call for Rohit's inclusion

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
December 20, 2020 10:08 IST
Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar is also certain that Rohit Sharma is gearing up to play in the last two Tests.

IMAGE: Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar is certain that Rohit Sharma is gearing up to play in the last two Tests against Australia next month. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Saturday called for the inclusion of Rohit Sharma as an opener at the earliest, after the Indian team's embarrassing defeat to Australia in the opening Test of the four-match series here.

India were bowled out for their lowest ever Test score of 36 as Australia took a 1-0 lead with an eight-wicket win in the pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal looked clueless against the Australian attack in both the innings.

 

"He (Rohit) will definitely play. He is a better Test player than Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. If he is fit then he will straightaway slot at the top of the order," Ponting told Channel 7.

Rohit had travelled to Australia having got the clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after missing the entire limited overs leg of the tour and the first Day/Night Test.

Provided he is declared fit by the team's medical staff, Rohit could be back for the third and fourth Test.

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar is also certain that Rohit is gearing up to play in the last two Tests.

"Yes, yes, he is definitely going to play in this Test series. He is already in Australia as far as I know and he might not be playing the second Test but he will be there for the third and the fourth," Gavaskar told Channel 7 when asked about the dashing opener.

The trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc produced a sensational performance as the visitors collapsed to their lowest Test score of 36. India's earlier lowest score was 42 against England at the Lord's in 1974 and Gavaskar was a part of that team.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

