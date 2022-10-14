Rajputana Rifles Hails Neeraj Chopra

Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra was felicitated by the Rajputana Rifles Regiment following his historic feat at the Diamond League Finals last month.
Neeraj became the first Indian to win a prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich on September 9.
He began his event with a foul, but rose to the top spot with a throw of 88.44 metres -- his fourth career best -- in his second attempt, which turned out to be his winning effort.
He cleared distances of 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.
Like Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah -- Colonel of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment -- who felicitated him, Neeraj too joined the Indian Army as a soldier in the 4 Rajputana Rifles, one of the Indian Army's oldest regiments.
Unusually, Neeraj was accorded the rank of naib subedar when he enlisted in the 4 RAJ RIF in 2016, a rank junior commissioned officers in the Indian Army ascend to after 20 years of service.