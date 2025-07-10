IMAGE: India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Test captain Shubman Gill will be a confident duo, having levelled the series 1-1 at Edgbaston earlier this week. Photograph: BCCI

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke on his mindset as a coach, saying that for him, first-class cricket is the "most important format" and every opinion about the team's dressing room culture matters to him.

Gambhir was speaking to Sony Sports Network, the official broadcasters of the ongoing India's five-Test tour to England, during the third Test at Lord's.

Speaking to the former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, now handling broadcast duties as a commentator, Gambhir said, "Probably this is the first time that the transition is happening in all three departments. I think for me, first-class cricket is the most important format, back home."

"It is about fighting every day. And it is about representing the tri-colour every day. Gautam Gambhir is not important. Indian cricket is important. Everyone has the right to have an opinion about the culture of that dressing room. And every opinion for me will matter," he added.

Speaking about family, with Gambhir notably flying back to India to be by his ailing mother's side ahead of the first Test at Leeds, the World Cup-winning left-hander said, "See, family's role is important, but you have got to understand one thing, you're here for a purpose. For me, I think every day is a switch-on moment."

While Gambhir has been a successful white-ball coach, having won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as a head coach and overseeing a fiery, in-form young T20I team under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, his Test returns so far have not been great, with India having lost their first home series in 12 years to New Zealand, that too in a 0-3 whitewash last year and surrendering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy back to Australia after a decade, with a 1-3 loss away from home. This cost India a hat-trick of appearances in the ICC World Test Championship final.

So far under his coaching, India has just won four out of their 12 Tests, losing seven and one ending in a draw.