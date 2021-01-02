BCCI president Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain

Source:

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised in Kolkata on Saturday after he complained of chest pain, a hospital official said.

Ganguly, 48, is 'stable' and admitted to the emergency ward of the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.



He complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital on Saturday after the problem recurred.



"He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests," the official said.

Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens on Wednesday and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament with Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya.