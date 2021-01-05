News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Ganguly's heart is as strong as it was when he was 20'

'Ganguly's heart is as strong as it was when he was 20'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 05, 2021 15:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE:  BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, on Tuesday, said that the heart of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is now as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old.

Dr Shetty met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly at the Woodlands Hospital and a further course of action was decided by the hospital on Tuesday.

 

Ganguly will be discharged on Wednesday and thereafter he will be monitored at home on a daily basis, said Dr Rupali Basu MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital. The 48-year-old Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks.

"Sourav didn't have any major problem. This is the problem which most Indians experience at some point in time, which is a blockage in the coronary artery. Did he have heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment.

"His heart is today as strong as it was when Sourav was 20-years-old. I want everyone to understand that he didn't have a major cardiac event which has damaged his heart. He has a very, very strong heart," ESPNCricinfo quoted Dr Shetty as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kohli, Pandya breached Covid protocol
Kohli, Pandya breached Covid protocol
Ashwin's 'turbulent' journey from Melbourne to Sydney
Ashwin's 'turbulent' journey from Melbourne to Sydney
Farmer Dhoni gets into action!
Farmer Dhoni gets into action!
Steel prices rise by up to Rs 2,400 a tonne
Steel prices rise by up to Rs 2,400 a tonne
Katrina khush as Ali weds Alicia
Katrina khush as Ali weds Alicia
Mid- and small-cap funds see big gains in 2020
Mid- and small-cap funds see big gains in 2020
Several Indian states report bird flu outbreak
Several Indian states report bird flu outbreak

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Ganguly to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

Ganguly to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

Angioplasty on Dada's other blockages to be done later

Angioplasty on Dada's other blockages to be done later

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use