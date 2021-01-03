News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Ganguly conscious and doctors keeping constant vigil'

'Ganguly conscious and doctors keeping constant vigil'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 03, 2021 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The medical bulletin from the hospital read that following the surgery, Sourav Ganguly had a 'light dinner at night', and that 'his blood pressure and pulse is stable'

IMAGE: The medical bulletin from the hospital read that following the surgery, Sourav Ganguly had a 'light dinner at night', and that 'his blood pressure and pulse is stable.' Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is presently afebrile, conscious, and communicating verbally, according to the Woodlands Hospital's medical bulletin.

It also stated that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil on his health situation" and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

 

The former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, he underwent an angioplasty.

Ganguly tested negative for COVID-19.

He had "light dinner" at night, the medical bulletin read, adding that his blood pressure and pulse is stable.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Ganguly in the hospital on Saturday evening.

While leaving the hospital, Banerjee had told the media, "He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty."

"I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games," she had said.

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kohli, Tendulkar wish Ganguly speedy recovery
Kohli, Tendulkar wish Ganguly speedy recovery
Umesh Yadav blessed with a baby girl
Umesh Yadav blessed with a baby girl
Bio-bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players
Bio-bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players
Potentially harder quarantine in Brisbane: Wade
Potentially harder quarantine in Brisbane: Wade
Nothing can deter Indian armed forces: CDS at LAC
Nothing can deter Indian armed forces: CDS at LAC
India to boycott Test series over quarantine rules?
India to boycott Test series over quarantine rules?
India successfully cultures UK Covid strain: ICMR
India successfully cultures UK Covid strain: ICMR

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

India to boycott Test series over quarantine rules?

India to boycott Test series over quarantine rules?

Potentially harder quarantine in Brisbane: Wade

Potentially harder quarantine in Brisbane: Wade

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use