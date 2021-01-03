'Ganguly conscious and doctors keeping constant vigil'

Source:

Edited By:

January 03, 2021 11:21 IST

IMAGE: The medical bulletin from the hospital read that following the surgery, Sourav Ganguly had a 'light dinner at night', and that 'his blood pressure and pulse is stable.' Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is presently afebrile, conscious, and communicating verbally, according to the Woodlands Hospital's medical bulletin.

It also stated that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil on his health situation" and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

The former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, he underwent an angioplasty.

Ganguly tested negative for COVID-19.

He had "light dinner" at night, the medical bulletin read, adding that his blood pressure and pulse is stable.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Ganguly in the hospital on Saturday evening.

While leaving the hospital, Banerjee had told the media, "He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty."

"I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games," she had said.

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmia.