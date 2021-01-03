News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India to boycott Test series over quarantine rules?

India to boycott Test series over quarantine rules?

Last updated on: January 03, 2021 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's players underwent 14 days of strict quarantine after their arrival in Australia but have since enjoyed more freedom while preparing for and playing matches in Adelaide, Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.

Reports in the Australian media, citing sources within the touring party, said India's players, many of whom have been in some form of quarantine or other for six months, would refuse to travel if they were going to be subjected to a hard lockdown. 

IMAGE: Reports in the Australian media, citing sources within the touring party, said India's players, many of whom have been in some form of quarantine or other for six months, would refuse to travel if they were going to be subjected to a hard lockdown. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The schedule for Australia's Test series against India was under threat again on Sunday after reports the tourists were unhappy at the prospect of re-entering strict quarantine for the fourth Test in Brisbane.

The third Test in the four-match series is slated to start at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday after Cricket Australia decided not to move the match in the wake of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the city's northern beaches.

 

On Monday, both squads will fly to New South Wales, which reported eight new locally transmitted cases of the virus and ramped up social distancing measures on Sunday.

Queensland state has closed its border with New South Wales and although agreement has been reached to allow the players to fly to Brisbane for the fourth Test on Jan. 15, there is uncertainty as to what level of restrictions they will face after having been in Sydney.

Reports in the Australian media, citing sources within the touring party, said India's players, many of whom have been in some form of quarantine or other for six months, would refuse to travel if they were going to be subjected to a hard lockdown.

A spokesman for the India team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.

India's players underwent 14 days of strict quarantine after their arrival in Australia but have since enjoyed more freedom while preparing for and playing matches in Adelaide, Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.

There are still some restrictions, however, and five Indian players were placed in isolation on Saturday after a video surfaced showing them eating inside a Melbourne restaurant on New Year's Day.

The Australian and Indian cricket boards are investigating the alleged breach of biosecurity protocols with precedent suggesting the players might be fined for their actions.

Sydney, which at one stage looked like losing the third Test to Melbourne, would be the most likely beneficiary if it was decided to move the fourth match from Brisbane.

The acting Premier of New South Wales state, John Barilaro, told reporters on Sunday that the government was focusing on staging the third Test safely in front of a crowd of up to 20,000 fans.

"We're going to commit to the Test we have," he said.

"If an opportunity arises post that, we'll take that opportunity then."

Batsman Matthew Wade said the Australian players had been told the protocols would be stricter in Brisbane but rejected the idea that there was now uncertainty over the schedule.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Anushka, Virat ring in 2021 with Natasa, Hardik
Anushka, Virat ring in 2021 with Natasa, Hardik
How Saina Nehwal welcomed 2021
How Saina Nehwal welcomed 2021
SCG boss insists 3rd Test will be safe
SCG boss insists 3rd Test will be safe
India successfully cultures UK Covid strain: ICMR
India successfully cultures UK Covid strain: ICMR
ISL: Mumbai City down Kerala to reclaim top spot
ISL: Mumbai City down Kerala to reclaim top spot
PIX: Son nets 100th goal as Spurs beat Leeds
PIX: Son nets 100th goal as Spurs beat Leeds
PSG hire former captain Pochettino as new manager
PSG hire former captain Pochettino as new manager

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PHOTOS: Joyous India fans at the MCG!

PHOTOS: Joyous India fans at the MCG!

Bio-bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players

Bio-bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use