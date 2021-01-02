Kohli, Sehwag wish Ganguly a speedy recovery

January 02, 2021 15:40 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli wished BCCI president Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery after the former skipper was hospitalised at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, on Saturday.

Hospital sources said the 48-year-old former India skipper has been hospitalised after suffering a mild heart attack.



"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99," Kohli tweeted.



BCCI Jay Shah said Ganguly is stable and is responding well to treatment.



"I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I've spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment," Shah tweeted.

"Wishing speedy recovery to @SGanguly99. My thoughts are with his family and fans at this hour. Hope to see him back soon," said India head coach Ravi Shastri on Twitter.



Spinner Harbhajan Singh and former batsman Virender Sehwag, who played under Ganguly's captaincy, also wished the former skipper a speedy recovery.



"Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka (Dada, please get well soon). Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99," Sehwag tweeted.



Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif felt gutted after he heard of Ganguly being hospitalised with chest pain.



"Get well soon Dada, gutted to hear about your cardiac arrest, hope you feel better @SGanguly99," Kaif tweeted.



India spinner Kuldeep Yadav tweeted: "I pray for your quick recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99."