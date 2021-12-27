News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Game on if we can restrict India under 350: Ngidi

Game on if we can restrict India under 350: Ngidi

Source: PTI
December 27, 2021 08:02 IST
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi appeals for the wicket of India opener Mayank Agarwal during Day 1 of the first Test, at SuperSport Park in Centurion, on Sunday.

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi appeals for the wicket of India opener Mayank Agarwal during Day 1 of the first Test, at SuperSport Park in Centurion, on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Warren/Getty Images

India's strong opening day show may have put South Africa on the backfoot in the first Test in Centurion, on Sunday, but home side pacer Lungi Ngidi said they still can turn the match around if they bowl the tourists out under 350.

 

Vice-captain KL Rahul slammed an unbeaten 122, while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal struck a resolute 123-ball 60 as India rode on the duo's century-plus opening stand to end Day 1 on 272 for 3.

"It's Test cricket; you win sessions, you lose sessions. All in all, it's been a good day of cricket. There's still a lot on that wicket. Things can happen quickly," the 25-year-old said, at the press conference after the day's proceedings.

Ngidi's 41st over double strike off successive deliveries pulled things back a bit for South Africa.

"If you get two wickets in two balls, that means anything can happen. And if we can get a couple of breakthroughs early in the morning that could turn the game on its head.

"Still the balls catching the edge, going towards the slips... It would be great if we can keep them under 340-350."

Ngidi was the only wicket-taker for South Africa on the day, returning with 3/45 in 17 overs and also became the only bowler to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara on golden duck twice in Tests.

As the rest of the Protea attack lacked control, Ngidi was also struggling but change of ends did the trick for him.

"I asked at lunch if I could switch ends, but, obviously, everyone prefers their certain end so I had to wait my turn."

"I was just struggling from the other side a little bit and finding the right areas, but once I came this side I felt comfortable and all of a sudden, things started happening for me," he said.

He said the home side bowlers were a little disappointed with the wicket as it lacked swing.

"The wicket did less than we thought it was gonna do. And they (the Indians) had good disciplines, they left well."

"I expected a bit more swing and when that didn't happen, you obviously got to change your plans and trying to get the ball to move off the deck and that was happening on both ends. The gameplan was to try and attack the stumps, and the pads."

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

