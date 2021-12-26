News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why India was able to dominate Day 1 in first Test

Why India was able to dominate Day 1 in first Test

Last updated on: December 26, 2021 22:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We will just try and get as many as well can. A score of 400-plus would be good.'

Mayank Agarwal waves to the dressing room after his half century

IMAGE: India opener Mayank Agarwal waves to the dressing room after completing a half century on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa, at SuperSport Park, in Centurion, on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Warren/Getty Images

Mayank Agarwal believes discipline and application were the key elements to India’s commanding score of 272 for 3 on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa on Sunday.

After electing to bat, India looked largely untroubled on a slow wicket, with Agarwal scoring 60 in a first-wicket stand of 117 with KL Rahul, who finished the day on a patient 122 not out.

 

"We really applied ourselves as batsmen; we were really determined and disciplined about how we went about it," Agarwal told reporters at Centurion Park.

"There was a bit of moisture in the wicket early and that is why a few balls kicked from a length.

"It got a little better to bat on as the day progressed and got a little quicker.

"The crucial point for us is getting partnerships. We had a good partnership first up and then with Virat (Kohli) and KL, and now with Ajinkya (Rahane) and KL. Making our partnerships bigger and bigger is the key."

Agarwal said the other batsmen could learn from Rahul's organisation at the crease.

"He really understands where his off-stump is. He is getting into line with the ball and leaving really well. He is very disciplined with his game-plans and his mindset. He is looking to bat sessions and bat through (the innings) when he gets set."

Sri Lanka scored 396 in the first innings at Centurion exactly a year ago and still lost the Test, though India will point to a far superior bowling line-up to Test the South Africans.

"We will just try and get as many as well can," Agarwal said. "The first hour (on Monday) will be crucial and if we can (get through that) then we can definitely pile on a good total. A score of 400-plus would be good."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!
PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!
Teams honour anti-apartheid icon, Tutu
Teams honour anti-apartheid icon, Tutu
PIX, Ashes Test: England get a pounding on Boxing Day
PIX, Ashes Test: England get a pounding on Boxing Day
Olympics usher in new dawn for Indian hockey in 2021
Olympics usher in new dawn for Indian hockey in 2021
PIX: Rahul's unbeaten ton gives India good start in SA
PIX: Rahul's unbeaten ton gives India good start in SA
Himachal stun TN to win maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy
Himachal stun TN to win maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy
Covid spike: Night curfew in Delhi from Monday
Covid spike: Night curfew in Delhi from Monday

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PIX: Rahul's unbeaten ton gives India good start in SA

PIX: Rahul's unbeaten ton gives India good start in SA

Inspirational story: Shastri on Himachal winning

Inspirational story: Shastri on Himachal winning

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances