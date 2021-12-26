News
PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!

PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: December 26, 2021 11:52 IST
The Boxing Day Test is akin to an annual celebration at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and it was no different this year as fans thronged the stadium amid Omicron fears. 

The mood was festive in the stands as Australia captain Pat Cummins gave the crowd a lot to cheer about by making three early strikes, to give the hosts an upper hand on Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test. 

Here are glimpses of fans adding some Christmas cheer and just having a good time at the MCG on Sunday...

IMAGE: A fan dressed in a PPE kit holds up a placard.
Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Jesus spotted at the stadium :).
Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Young fans are all smiles.
Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Fans having a blast at the MCG!
Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Australian cricketers give the fans reasons to smile on Day 1.
Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An England spectator can barely force a smile as Joe Root and his men put on a disappointing show.
Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Fans ecstatic at the fall of an England wicket.
Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: There were some fans who followed COVID-19 protocols.
Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

 

 

 
Rediff Cricket
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

