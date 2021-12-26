News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: SA vs India, 1st Test, Day 1

PHOTOS: SA vs India, 1st Test, Day 1

Source: PTI
December 26, 2021 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 1st Test played between South Africa and India at Centurion on Sunday.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal run between the wickets. They put on an 83-run stand in the first session

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal run between the wickets. They put on an 83-run stand in the first session. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Openers Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul played with the required discipline in testing conditions to take India to 83 for no loss at lunch on day one of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday.

 

India skipper Virat Kohi made a brave call to bat first on a greenish surface which is expected to get quicker as the game progresses.   

Both Rahul (29 batting off 84) and Agarwal (46 batting off 84), who are close friends and play for the same domestic team, left the ball well against a pace attack which did not bowl well enough in favourable conditions.

Vice captain KL Rahul was more cautious of the two openers 

IMAGE: Vice captain KL Rahul was more cautious of the two openers. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Agarwal carried his good from the home series against New Zealand to SuperSport Park while Rahul stuck to the approach that brought him a lot of success in England earlier this year when he opened the batting alongside the now injured Rohit Sharma. 

Rahul was more watchful to start with, showing absolute clarity in leaving the ball while Agarwal was quick to cash in on freebies offered by the opposition pacers.

Agarwal drove Lungi Ngidi through point for the first four of the innings. Rahul, who took 21 balls to get off the mark, played an exquisite straight drive off Kagiso Rabada to get going.

Mayank Agarwal played an aggressive knock of 46

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal played an aggressive knock of 46. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Debutant left-arm pacer Marco Jansen made a nervy start to his career with Agarwal dispatching him for three fours in his opening over.

The 6 feet 8 inch bowler's first ball in Test cricket was a gentle full toss which Agarwal duly dispatched through cover point. Then the lanky pacer bowled a couple into the pads which were crisply flicked away.

The South African pacers bowled a tad too short in the first hour of play with India reaching 42 for no loss. The Dean Elgar-led side also wasted a review early in the session.

The only chance that came South Africa's way went begging with a diving Quinton de Kock dropping Agarwal off Jansen. He was batting on 36 at that time.

South Africa decided to leave out in-form pacer Duanne Oliver from the playing eleven while India picked the struggling Ajinkya Rahane ahead of Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why India start as favourites to win in South Africa
Why India start as favourites to win in South Africa
Boxing Day Test: Vaughan, Warne slam Eng selection
Boxing Day Test: Vaughan, Warne slam Eng selection
Hazlewood unlikely to return for 4th Ashes Test
Hazlewood unlikely to return for 4th Ashes Test
Booster only after 9-12 months from 2nd jab: Experts
Booster only after 9-12 months from 2nd jab: Experts
Retro Tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK
Retro Tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK
PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!
PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!
PIX, Ashes Test: England get a pounding on Boxing Day
PIX, Ashes Test: England get a pounding on Boxing Day

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!

PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!

PIX, Ashes Test: England get a pounding on Boxing Day

PIX, Ashes Test: England get a pounding on Boxing Day

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances