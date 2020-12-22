Gambhir's team composition for Boxing Day Test

Source:

December 22, 2020 20:35 IST

IMAGE: India coach Ravi Shastri with Ajinkya Rahane in the nets. Gautam Gambhir reckons Rahane should bat up the order at No 4. Photograph: Ajinkya Rahane/Twitter

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has batted for Shubman Gill and KL Rahul to be included in the Indian side for the upcoming Boxing Day Test, beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"I wanted Prithvi Shaw to start the series because if a player has scored a hundred and two fifties in four Test matches and hit a fifty in the last tough tour to New Zealand, then you start with him. No doubt the form was not good. But now in the type of form, he is in, more than the form his (Shaw) confidence is very low, so I will want to see Shubman Gill at the top along with Mayank Agarwal and Pujara at number three," said Gambhir on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

Gambhir also advised Ajinkya Rahane to step up and bat at number four in Kohli's absence.

"I will want to see Rahane at number four. I will not want to see Rahane stay at number five because if he is the captain now, he has to lead from the front. So, Rahane should play at number four in the place of Virat Kohli.

“KL Rahul should play at number five and Rishabh Pant should play at number six. Jadeja and Ashwin should play at number seven and eight and then three seamers. I will want to go in with five bowlers," said Gambhir.

Skipper Virat Kohli will miss the remaining three Tests as he has headed back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series. On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead in the series. Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.