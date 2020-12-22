Suresh Raina arrested in raid at Mumbai club

December 22, 2020 12:18 IST

IMAGE: Suresh Raina. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was arrested in Mumbai on Monday after a raid at the Dragonfly club for violating COVID-19 norms.

The left-hander, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, was later released on bail.



Mumbai Police confirmed that they had booked 34 people including Raina and some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC and provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit and not following COVID norms.