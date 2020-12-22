News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Suresh Raina arrested in raid at Mumbai club

Suresh Raina arrested in raid at Mumbai club

December 22, 2020 12:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Suresh Raina. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was arrested in Mumbai on Monday after a raid at the Dragonfly club for violating COVID-19 norms.

 

The left-hander, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, was later released on bail.

Mumbai Police confirmed that they had booked 34 people including Raina and some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC and provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit and not following COVID norms.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Vote: Should Virat stay back for 2nd Test?
Vote: Should Virat stay back for 2nd Test?
India's WORST five batting displays in Test cricket
India's WORST five batting displays in Test cricket
Hardik's dinner date with Natasa
Hardik's dinner date with Natasa
Bigg Boss 14: Arshi has a GAME PLAN!
Bigg Boss 14: Arshi has a GAME PLAN!
'Move on': Steve Smith's advice to deflated India
'Move on': Steve Smith's advice to deflated India
How India will be toll plaza free in 2 years
How India will be toll plaza free in 2 years
Mumbai records season's lowest temperature
Mumbai records season's lowest temperature

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Move on': Steve Smith's advice to deflated India

'Move on': Steve Smith's advice to deflated India

Smith on how Ashwin got the better of him in Adelaide

Smith on how Ashwin got the better of him in Adelaide

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use