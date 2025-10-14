Gambhir's 5-Word Tweet Steals the Spotlight

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir took to X to share a viral five-word post alongside a photo of the players with the winners’ trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Gautam Gambhir got the ultimate birthday gift as India completed a commanding 2-0 series sweep over the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Shubman Gill’s inspired leadership and the team’s all-round performance made the victory memorable, underscoring India’s growing dominance under Gambhir’s guidance.

Following India’s dominant series win, Gambhir took to X to share a viral five-word post alongside a photo of the players with the winners’ trophy: ‘Sensational all-round performance boys!’

Tuesday’s victory marked Gambhir’s seventh Test win as India’s head coach. Since taking over, he has enjoyed back-to-back successes: a 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in his first series, a series opener win in Australia, two victories in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, and now a clean sweep against the West Indies.