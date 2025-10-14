HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gambhir's 5-Word Tweet Steals the Spotlight

Gambhir's 5-Word Tweet Steals the Spotlight

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 13:42 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir took to X to share a viral five-word post alongside a photo of the players with the winners’ trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Gautam Gambhir got the ultimate birthday gift as India completed a commanding 2-0 series sweep over the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Shubman Gill’s inspired leadership and the team’s all-round performance made the victory memorable, underscoring India’s growing dominance under Gambhir’s guidance.

 

Following India’s dominant series win, Gambhir took to X to share a viral five-word post alongside a photo of the players with the winners’ trophy: ‘Sensational all-round performance boys!’

Gautam Gambhir

Tuesday’s victory marked Gambhir’s seventh Test win as India’s head coach. Since taking over, he has enjoyed back-to-back successes: a 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in his first series, a series opener win in Australia, two victories in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, and now a clean sweep against the West Indies.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gill explains why India enforced follow-on
Gill explains why India enforced follow-on
How West Indies fought back but India sealed the series
How West Indies fought back but India sealed the series
Gambhir calls Srikkanth's attack on Rana 'shameful'
Gambhir calls Srikkanth's attack on Rana 'shameful'
Gill tastes first Test series success as India beat WI
Gill tastes first Test series success as India beat WI
WTC standings update: India stay at third
WTC standings update: India stay at third

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Diane Keaton Movies On OTT

webstory image 2

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

webstory image 3

10 Songs That Amitabh Sang

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level0:57

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level

Major Road Collapse in Bhopal Leaves 30-Foot-Deep Crater3:49

Major Road Collapse in Bhopal Leaves 30-Foot-Deep Crater

Trump praises 'good friend' Modi in Egypt, gestures to Shehbaz Sharif behind him0:33

Trump praises 'good friend' Modi in Egypt, gestures to...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO