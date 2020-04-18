Gambhir takes another dig at Shahid Afridi

Source:

April 18, 2020 19:37 IST

Someone who doesn't remember his age how will he remember my records: Gambhir

IMAGE: Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, right, argues with India's Gautam Gambhir during the ODI match in Kanpur, on November 11, 2007. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Gautam Gambhir, on Saturday, lashed out at Shahid Afridi after the former Pakistani all-rounder, in an autobiography, questioned the left-handed batsman's attitude.

Various media reports, on Friday, had quoted an excerpt from Afridi's autobiography where he had said that Gambhir has an attitude problem. Afridi also said the left-handed batsman had neither personality nor great records. Hitting back in his own style, Gambhir reminded Afridi of ICC World Cup 2007 final (India versus Pakistan) where the Pakistani batsman had scored a golden duck whereas Gambhir had slammed a match-winning half-century.

"Someone who doesn't remember his age how will he remember my records!OK @SAfridiOfficial, let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind Vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls Vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most imp: We won the Cup. And yes, I've attitude towards liars, traitors and opportunists," Gambhir tweeted.

In the match, Gambhir had also slammed a six on Afridi's ball.

India had defeated Pakistan in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup final by five runs.