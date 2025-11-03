HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gambhir salutes India's trailblazing women

November 03, 2025 09:40 IST

India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The Indian men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded the Indian women's cricket team after their historic maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph on Sunday.

 

After heartbreaks in the 2005 and 2017 finals, the luck, skill set, balance and depth favoured Team India as the clinical Women in Blue overcame first-time finalists South Africa by 52 runs to secure their maiden World Cup title across both T20I and ODI formats.

All-round performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma were the crowning jewels for the team in the title clash.

'You have not just created history, you've created a legacy that will inspire generations of girls!' Gambhir wrote on X.

