'1983 inspired dreams, 2025 has rewritten them'

'I could not be more prouder...': Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar hail Team India

IMAGE: After heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, the luck, skill-set, balance and depth favoured Team India a clinical Women in Blue overcame South Africa. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli hailed the national women's team for the first-ever ICC Women's World Cup win, saying that they deserve all the applause for their historic feat, which saw "years of hard work come to life finally".

After heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, the luck, skill-set, balance and depth favoured Team India a clinical Women in Blue overcame South Africa, the first time finalists by 52 runs to secure their first-ever World Cup title across both T20I and ODI formats. All-round performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma were the crowning jewels for the team in the title clash.

"The girls have created history, and I could not be prouder as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat. Also congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done india. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai hind," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also pointed out how just like the 1983 World Cup win by the men's team inspired an entire generation to dream big, this Indian team has "inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball".

"1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women's Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women's cricket. Well done, Team India. You've made the whole nation proud," Sachin posted on X.