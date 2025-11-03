HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
₹51 crore reward for India's World Cup queens!

₹51 crore reward for India's World Cup queens!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
November 03, 2025 09:20 IST

India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

IMAGE: India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore for the ICC Women's World Cup-winning Team India.

Team India finally put the heartbreaks of the 2005 and 2017 World Cup finals behind them as they beat South Africa to secure their maiden world title across ODI and T20I formats.

 

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, "In 1983, Kapil Dev brought about a new era and encouragement in cricket by making India win the World Cup. The same excitement and encouragement has been introduced by the women today. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today, they have won the hearts of all Indians. They have paved the way for the next generation of women cricketers... Women's cricket already reached its next level when our team defeated Australia in the semifinals..."

"Since Jay Shah took charge of the BCCI (serving as secretary of BCCI from 2019 to 2024), he has brought about many transformations in women's cricket. Pay parity was also addressed. Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women's prize money by 300 per cent. Earlier, the prize money was $2.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. All these steps have greatly promoted women's cricket. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crores for the entire team -- players, coaches, and support staff," he added.

