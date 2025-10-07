Gambhir likely to host India players at his residence

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team will play their 2nd Test against West Indies in New Delhi on October 10. Photograph: BCCI

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir will host the Men in Blue for dinner at his residence on Wednesday ahead of his side's second Test against West Indies at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium starting from October 10 onwards, as per sources.

Sources also said that Gambhir wants the dinner to be an open-air one in garden area but if rain hits the city, it would be cancelled.

India are 1-0 up in the two-match series, having beaten WI by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, with Ravindra Jadeja (104* and a four-wicket haul) earning the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

The two-time ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finalists are third in the WTC table with three wins, a draw and two losses.