Will Karthik, Ashwin play in Lanka Premier League?

IMAGE: Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik played for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 Tournament earlier this year. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

In a first, the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will feature Indian cricketers, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

According to PTI, the LPL's sixth edition will commence on December 1.

The tournament will feature 24 matches in total, including 20 league fixtures and 4 knockout games, spread across three premier venues -- the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo; Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy and Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla.

'For the very first time, Indian cricketers are expected to join the action, their names will be revealed soon, adding a whole new level of excitement for fans across the region,' the LPL stated in a release.

Earlier this year, former India wicker-keeper Dinesh Karthik played in the SA20 cricket league, representing Paarl Royals. Off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from the Indian team last year, will be seen in action for Sydney Thunder for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League.

According to BCCI's rule books, no active Indian male player can play overseas T20 Leagues outside India. This is done to maintain exclusivity to the Indian Premier League.

As per the format, all five franchises compete against each other twice during the league phase. At the end of the round-robin stage, the top four teams will move into the playoffs.

The opening playoff, Qualifier 1, will be contested by the top two sides, with the winner earning a straight passage to the final.

The teams placed third and fourth will face off in the Eliminator, and the victor of that clash will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, which will determine the second finalist.