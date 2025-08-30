HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Where Is Virat Kohli?

Where Is Virat Kohli?

August 30, 2025 14:15 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is yet to arrive in Bengaluru and it is not clear when he will undergo the mandatory fitness test at the the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma will be among a group of seven India players, who will undergo their pre-season fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Saturday, ahead of the new season.

India ODI captain Rohit will take the Yo-Yo Test along with Test skipper Shubman Gill, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and spinner Washington Sundar, said a report in The Indian Express.

However, senior batter Virat Kohli is yet to arrive in Bengaluru

and it is not clear when he will undergo the mandatory fitness test.

“All players have to undergo a pre-season fitness Test, it’s mandatory as per the contract. These tests help the COE understand the areas the players have to work on or where they are lacking. As there was a big break (after the England Test series), the players were given sets of exercises to do at home,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

 

Rohit, 36, and Kohli, 38, who will only feature in One-Day Internationals, are expected to be next seen in action during the ODI tour of Australia in October.

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav have already cleared their fitness tests.

Dexa Scan, used to test bone density, will also be conducted as part of the pre-season test along with blood tests.

