Asia Cup: Meet The Record Breakers!

IMAGE: Sanath Jayasuriya is the highest run-getter in the Asia Cup ODI format, with 1,220 runs in 25 matches, including a record six centuries. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

India will look to stretch their impressive record in the Asia Cup when the 17th edition of the continental tournament kicks off in the UAE on September 9, 2025.

India has won the Asia Cup a record eight times, while Sri Lanka has emerged winner six times and Pakistan twice.

Since its inception in 1984, the Asia Cup has been held twice in the T20 format, while the rest of the tournaments have been in the 50 overs format.

Among the batters, Sanath Jayasuriya enjoyed a great run in the Asia Cup in the 50 overs format. The Sri Lankan legend amassed 1,220 runs in 25 matches, at an average of 53.04.



Jayasuriya also holds the record for the most centuries (6) by a batter in the Asia Cup and the most runs in a single edition of the Asia Cup when he made 378 runs in the 2008 edition.

Suresh Raina is a close second with 372 runs in six matches in the same tournament.



Sachin Tendulkar is overall third with 971 runs in 23 matches, at an average of 51.10, with two centuries and seven fifties.



Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual score by a batter in the Asia Cup when he smashed a brilliant 183 from 148 balls to help India chase down a mammoth 330 against Pakistan in Dhaka in 2012.

Rohit Sharma has hit the most sixes in the Asia Cup, with 28 sixes from as many games, with Shahid Afridi second with 26 sixes from 23 games.

Top 5 Run-Getters In Asia Cup ODIs

Player Team Games Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 25 1,220 130 53.04 6 3 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 24 1,075 121 48.86 4 8 Sachin Tendulkar India 23 971 114 51.10 2 7 Rohit Sharma India 28 939 111 not out 46.95 1 9 Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh 25 830 144 36.08 2 3

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is the leading batter in the Asia Cup T20 format. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Kohli is the highest run-getter in the Asia Cup in the T20 format, with 429 runs in 10 matches at an incredible average of 85.80, including a century and three fifties.

Rohit Sharma is third with 271 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 141.14 with two fifties.

Kohli (122 not out) and Hong Kong's Babar Hayat are the only two batters to have scored centuries in the Asia Cup T20 format.

Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran holds the record for the most sixes -- 13 from eight games -- with Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz joint second with 12 sixes each.

Top 5 Run-Getters In Asia Cup T20s

Player Team Games Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Virat Kohli India 10 429 122 not out 85.50 1 3 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 6 281 78 not out 56.20 - 3 Rohit Sharma India 9 271 83 30.11 - 2 Babar Hayat Hong Kong 5 235 122 47.00 1 1 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 5 196 64 not out 65.33 - 1

Top Bowlers In Asia Cup

IMAGE: Spin great Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates a wicket. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Reuters

Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the most wickets in the Asia Cup in the ODI format. Muralitharan bagged 30 wickets in 24 matches at an economy rate of 3.75, closely followed by compatriot Lasith Malinga, with 29 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 20.55 with three five-wicket hauls.



Ravindra Jadeja is the only Indian in the top five with 25 wickets from 20 matches.



Top 5 Wicket-Takers In Asia Cup ODIs