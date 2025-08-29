Meet India's Asia Cup Rookies

IMAGE: India unleashes seven first-timers for Asia Cup 2025. All Photographs: BCCI

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup signals a bold new era, with seven fresh faces ready to debut on the continental stage. It's a blend of youth and form, where every inclusion feels like a statement of intent.

From Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh's explosive stroke play to Harshit Rana's raw pace, each newcomer brings a distinct edge.

A look at the first-timers aiming to leave their mark.

Sanju Samson: A Long-Awaited Call-Up

After consistent performances in T20Is and the IPL, Sanju has finally earned a well-deserved call-up to the Asia Cup squad. The versatile wicket-keeper-batter is set to add firepower to India's middle order.

With Shubman Gill back at the top, Sanju could be used as a finisher, leveraging his impressive track record of over 1,800 T20I runs at a strike rate above 135.

Sanju is poised to take on the role of India's first-choice wicket-keeper, having previously showcased his batting prowess in a successful opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma: Young Opener Must Seize Opportunity

Fresh off a blistering IPL season with 439 runs at a strike rate of 204, the young left-hander opener is set for his first Asia Cup.

A regular feature in India's T20I setup, he is poised to open the innings, and this tournament provides a golden opportunity for him to cement his place in the national squad.

Varun Chakravarthy: The Mystery Spinner Returns

Varun is set to make his first Asia Cup appearance, signaling a remarkable career resurgence.

With 12 T20I wickets and a unique mystery spin style, he's a crucial addition to India's bowling attack. He will lead India's spin department, a testament to his stellar performances in the Champions Trophy in the UAE.

Shivam Dube: Middle-Order Anchor & All-Rounder

Given his impressive performance in the IPL this year, where he scored 418 runs at a strike rate of 162, Shivam is poised for his Asia Cup debut.

The all-rounder is a strong contender to anchor India's middle order, with his powerful hitting and handy seam bowling making him a valuable and versatile asset to the squad.

Harshit Rana: A New Face in the Pace Attack

Harshit, the promising right-arm fast bowler, is set to make his multinational tournament debut at the Asia Cup.

Known for his raw pace and a stellar IPL season where he claimed 15 wickets, the Delhi quick is a testament to India's focus on developing young pacers.

With his ability to consistently clock speeds above 140 kmph, Harshit is poised to be a valuable addition to the squad.

Jitesh Sharma: A New Finisher on the Scene

Another dynamic wicket-keeper-batter, Jitesh is set to make his tournament debut.

Known for a T20 strike rate of over 150, his finishing abilities, honed in the IPL and nine T20Is, provide valuable versatility.

He joins the squad after more than a year, ready to provide a crucial backup option and make an impact in the death overs.

Rinku Singh: The Explosive Finisher

Rinku, known for his explosive finishing prowess, is set to make his Asia Cup debut.

With a T20 strike rate of over 145, the aggressive left-hander has earned his place through a series of impactful, match-winning performances.

His batting style will be crucial in the lower-middle order, as he is now trusted to close out innings for India.