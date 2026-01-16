HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Gambhir Got Rohit Axed As ODI Captain'

'Gambhir Got Rohit Axed As ODI Captain'

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 13:06 IST

x

'Whether he was influenced by someone to fire the gun from his shoulder is something we need to look at.'

Rohit Sharma

 

Former India player Manoj Tiwary believes Head Coach Gautam Gambhir had a key role to play along with Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar in removing Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain last year.

Rohit was replaced as India's ODI captain by Shubman Gill last year despite winning the ICC Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup within a span of nine months.

'I don't know what the main cause is. But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he is a personality. He is a decision maker. He will not take a step back in taking such steps. But whether he was influenced by someone to fire the gun from his shoulder is something we need to look at. A lot of things happen behind the scenes, which makes 1+1 2,' Tiwary told Sports Today.

'Maybe the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was very upfront about it. Naturally, the coach's inputs must be there. You cannot make the decision on your own. Both are equally responsible for whatever decision was made.'

Tiwary, a former Bengal stalwart who played 12 ODIs and three T20Is for India, said it was 'disrespectful' for a cricketer of the stature of Rohit to have been unfairly axed as the ODI captain.

Rohit is India's most successful ODI captain, with 42 wins from 56 matches for success percentage of 75 percent -- the highest for any Indian skipper.

'There has been a lot of inconsistency in picking the playing XI, in my opinion. If I have to be brutally honest with you, I have lost interest in watching the ODI games. The things that have panned out off late, when the T20 World Cup-winning captain and the Champions Trophy-winning captain is removed from the captaincy, and the responsibility is given to the new guy, which I felt was not required.'

'I have played with Rohit. We have a connection, so I didn't like how it panned out. I felt it was disrespectful to a cricketer who has given so much to cricket lovers across the world. From that day, I lost a bit of interest. A lot of controversies, and I feel that is happening because the clarity is not there.'

'It would have made this decision more sensible, because Rohit is a proven captain. He has won two ICC trophies. We nearly missed out in 2023. I felt Travis Head was lucky; it was his day. If we had won that, Rohit would have ended up with three trophies.'

'Doubting Rohit's ability was a mistake'

Tiwary slammed critics doubting Rohit's place in the Indian team for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

'I just wonder why you had doubts regarding Rohit playing the 2027 World Cup. That means you doubted his abilities. Why would you do that? When he has scored three double hundreds, there was no question of doubting him.

'A big player always gets the runs. The mindset with which he played in 2023, he is such a selfless cricketer, he wanted to make a statement.

'Doubting his ability was a big mistake, and then removing him from captaincy was a big mistake as well. I thought it shouldn't have happened. It cannot be cricketing logic behind his removal as the captain.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!
Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!
'Don't think we have ever seen Kohli bat this well'
'Don't think we have ever seen Kohli bat this well'
'Considered retiring...' Rohit's shocking revelation!
'Considered retiring...' Rohit's shocking revelation!
Gambhir attends Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Gambhir attends Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple
India downplay concerns over Rohit Sharma's form
India downplay concerns over Rohit Sharma's form

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon reached the screening of Rahu Ketu to support her friend Varun Sharma1:34

Kriti Sanon reached the screening of Rahu Ketu to support...

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:59

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Akanksha Chamola Celebrates Pre-Birthday Party1:09

Akanksha Chamola Celebrates Pre-Birthday Party

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO