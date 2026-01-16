'Gambhir Got Rohit Axed As ODI Captain'

'Whether he was influenced by someone to fire the gun from his shoulder is something we need to look at.'

Former India player Manoj Tiwary believes Head Coach Gautam Gambhir had a key role to play along with Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar in removing Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain last year.



Rohit was replaced as India's ODI captain by Shubman Gill last year despite winning the ICC Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup within a span of nine months.



'I don't know what the main cause is. But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he is a personality. He is a decision maker. He will not take a step back in taking such steps. But whether he was influenced by someone to fire the gun from his shoulder is something we need to look at. A lot of things happen behind the scenes, which makes 1+1 2,' Tiwary told Sports Today.



'Maybe the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was very upfront about it. Naturally, the coach's inputs must be there. You cannot make the decision on your own. Both are equally responsible for whatever decision was made.'



Tiwary, a former Bengal stalwart who played 12 ODIs and three T20Is for India, said it was 'disrespectful' for a cricketer of the stature of Rohit to have been unfairly axed as the ODI captain.



Rohit is India's most successful ODI captain, with 42 wins from 56 matches for success percentage of 75 percent -- the highest for any Indian skipper.



'There has been a lot of inconsistency in picking the playing XI, in my opinion. If I have to be brutally honest with you, I have lost interest in watching the ODI games. The things that have panned out off late, when the T20 World Cup-winning captain and the Champions Trophy-winning captain is removed from the captaincy, and the responsibility is given to the new guy, which I felt was not required.'



'I have played with Rohit. We have a connection, so I didn't like how it panned out. I felt it was disrespectful to a cricketer who has given so much to cricket lovers across the world. From that day, I lost a bit of interest. A lot of controversies, and I feel that is happening because the clarity is not there.'



'It would have made this decision more sensible, because Rohit is a proven captain. He has won two ICC trophies. We nearly missed out in 2023. I felt Travis Head was lucky; it was his day. If we had won that, Rohit would have ended up with three trophies.'

'Doubting Rohit's ability was a mistake'

Tiwary slammed critics doubting Rohit's place in the Indian team for the 2027 ODI World Cup.



'I just wonder why you had doubts regarding Rohit playing the 2027 World Cup. That means you doubted his abilities. Why would you do that? When he has scored three double hundreds, there was no question of doubting him.

'A big player always gets the runs. The mindset with which he played in 2023, he is such a selfless cricketer, he wanted to make a statement.

'Doubting his ability was a big mistake, and then removing him from captaincy was a big mistake as well. I thought it shouldn't have happened. It cannot be cricketing logic behind his removal as the captain.'