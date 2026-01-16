'Don't think we have ever seen Virat Kohli bat this well'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has enjoyed a phenomenal run with the bat recently, amassing 700 runs in his last 10 innings in 50-overs cricket. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India player Aakash Chopra hailed the in-form Virat Kohli saying he has never seen him 'bat this well' in One-Day Internationals.



Kohli has enjoyed a phenomenal run with the bat recently, amassing 700 runs in his last 10 innings in 50-overs cricket, with three centuries and four fifties including a hundred and fifty for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His dismissal for 23 in the second ODI against New Zealand in the second ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday was the first time in six innings in ODIs that he was dismissed without scoring a fifty.



"You would not be asking me this had the World Cup been tomorrow. My perspective is that questions about his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup should wait till 2027. However, the way he is playing currently, I don't think we have ever seen him bat this well in the ODIs," Chopra told ANI.

'Not logical to judge Sharma at the moment'

Chopra also praised Rohit Sharma's impact as the opener for India in ODIs, amassing 553 runs in his last 10 innings in 50-overs cricket (including two Vijay Hazare matches) with two centuries and three fifties.



However, Rohit has been unable to carry on his good starts, falling for 26 and 24 in the first two ODIs against New Zealand.

"There's no doubt that he (Rohit Sharma) is batting well. He batted well in Adelaide, scored a century in Sydney, and made fifties in the South Africa series. In the ongoing series as well, he has looked good for the time he batted. I don't think it is logical to judge Rohit Sharma at the moment, given the next ODI (after the New Zealand series) is about six months away. He doesn't have to prove anything. Let's hope we get to see Rohit score a century at Indore in the last match of the ongoing series," said Chopra.