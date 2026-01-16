HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Don't think we have ever seen Virat Kohli bat this well'

'Don't think we have ever seen Virat Kohli bat this well'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 10:47 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has enjoyed a phenomenal run with the bat recently, amassing 700 runs in his last 10 innings in 50-overs cricket. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India player Aakash Chopra hailed the in-form Virat Kohli saying he has never seen him 'bat this well' in One-Day Internationals.

Kohli has enjoyed a phenomenal run with the bat recently, amassing 700 runs in his last 10 innings in 50-overs cricket, with three centuries and four fifties including a hundred and fifty for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His dismissal for 23 in the second ODI against New Zealand in the second ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday was the first time in six innings in ODIs that he was dismissed without scoring a fifty.

"You would not be asking me this had the World Cup been tomorrow. My perspective is that questions about his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup should wait till 2027. However, the way he is playing currently, I don't think we have ever seen him bat this well in the ODIs," Chopra told ANI.

'Not logical to judge Sharma at the moment'

Chopra also praised Rohit Sharma's impact as the opener for India in ODIs, amassing 553 runs in his last 10 innings in 50-overs cricket (including two Vijay Hazare matches) with two centuries and three fifties.

However, Rohit has been unable to carry on his good starts, falling for 26 and 24 in the first two ODIs against New Zealand.

 

"There's no doubt that he (Rohit Sharma) is batting well. He batted well in Adelaide, scored a century in Sydney, and made fifties in the South Africa series. In the ongoing series as well, he has looked good for the time he batted. I don't think it is logical to judge Rohit Sharma at the moment, given the next ODI (after the New Zealand series) is about six months away. He doesn't have to prove anything. Let's hope we get to see Rohit score a century at Indore in the last match of the ongoing series," said Chopra.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gambhir attends Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Gambhir attends Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple
From Retired Out To Hero: Harleen's Epic Comeback!
From Retired Out To Hero: Harleen's Epic Comeback!
'Bangladesh players ready to end cricket boycott if...'
'Bangladesh players ready to end cricket boycott if...'
Virat Kohli: Eternal King Of Run Chases!
Virat Kohli: Eternal King Of Run Chases!
The Tendulkars cast vote in BMC polls
The Tendulkars cast vote in BMC polls

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Machado supporters gather outside White House as Trump meeting continues1:21

Machado supporters gather outside White House as Trump...

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:59

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar Sankranti2:55

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO