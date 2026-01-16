Gambhir attends Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Friday. Photograph: ANI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir attended the Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Friday and offered prayers at one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.



Gambhir was accompanied by India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak as they attended the Bhasm Aarti -- an offering with ashes which is performed during the early hours of the morning.

The Indian team will play in the series-deciding third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday.



Gambhir was happy with the smooth conduct of the rituals and said he would visit the temple again in the future.

"The arrangements were great, and the darshan was smooth and I am confident that I will return soon," he told ANI.