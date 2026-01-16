HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gambhir attends Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Gambhir attends Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 09:31 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Friday. Photograph: ANI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir attended the Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Friday and offered prayers at one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Gambhir was accompanied by India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak as they attended the Bhasm Aarti -- an offering with ashes which is performed during the early hours of the morning.

The Indian team will play in the series-deciding third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday.

Gambhir was happy with the smooth conduct of the rituals and said he would visit the temple again in the future.

 

"The arrangements were great, and the darshan was smooth and I am confident that I will return soon," he told ANI.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Virat, Anushka At Mahakaleshwar Temple
Virat, Anushka At Mahakaleshwar Temple
Mahakaleshwar: Cricketers Offer Prayers
Mahakaleshwar: Cricketers Offer Prayers
SEE: Dhawan joins Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar
SEE: Dhawan joins Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar
'Gambhir best ever coach and human being'
'Gambhir best ever coach and human being'
Badoni Selection: Is Gambhir Playing Favourites?
Badoni Selection: Is Gambhir Playing Favourites?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

Salman Khan casts his vote at BMC polls1:22

Salman Khan casts his vote at BMC polls

Shraddha Kapoor casts her vote0:15

Shraddha Kapoor casts her vote

Hrithik's Ex-Wife Sussanne Spotted with Rumoured Boyfriend0:39

Hrithik's Ex-Wife Sussanne Spotted with Rumoured Boyfriend

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO