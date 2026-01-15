HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » India downplay concerns over Rohit Sharma's form

India downplay concerns over Rohit Sharma's form

January 15, 2026 11:21 IST

'...and maybe just being a little bit short on cricket leading into the series.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma wasn't his fluent best, scoring 24 off 38 balls in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has backed veteran opener Rohit Sharma after another failure in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Rohit batted tentatively for his 24 off 38 balls that was inclusive of four boundaries.

In a season where both Indian superstars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, returned to the premier domestic 50-over competition for their respective state teams following the BCCI's diktat, ten Doeschate said the latter is "short on cricket".

 

"Rohit, I thought tonight particularly, both innings was a real new-ball wicket. It didn't look easy to bat. Over a short period of time if you take the first ODI, he's (Rohit) not been as fluent as he has been and that's going to be a challenge for him, not playing cricket between series," ten Doeschate said.

Asked if Rohit has made a conscious approach to change his batting style according to the wicket, he said, "I don't think it's a conscious approach.

"He's such a brutal player, but he's actually a touch player at the end of the day. He times the ball... so as soon as the wickets aren't very good, it's going to be difficult for him to look in fluent mode like he normally is.

"He's definitely not the sort of guy to play for himself. It's just a combination of the wickets being slightly difficult and maybe just being a little bit short on cricket leading into the series."

