Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gambhir excited as Dravid extends contract

Gambhir excited as Dravid extends contract

Source: ANI
November 29, 2023 19:50 IST
Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: BCCI announced the extension of contracts for Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended the contracts of Rahul Dravid, Team India's head coach, along with the support staff.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir lauded this decision, especially with the T20 World Cup looming around the corner. Dravid's extended tenure begins with the upcoming South Africa tour, encompassing ODIs, T20Is, and Tests.

Following that will be a five-match Test series against England at home, before the ICC T20 World Cup in June in West Indies/USA.

 

Gambhir expects Team India to continue its domination and play good cricket. The former opener emphasises that the T20 format is different it will be challenging and hope that Rahul and the supporting staff can deliver.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will continue their stint with Team India as BCCI also extended contracts of the support staff of Team India.

"It's a good thing because the T20 World Cup is around the corner and you don't want to change the entire support staff, and it is good that Rahul has accepted it. Hopefully, we can continue to dominate and play good cricket, what India has done for a long period of time. The T20 format is different and challenging and hopefully, Rahul and the support staff can deliver. Congratulations to them," Gambhir said.

