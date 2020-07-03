Gabriel in West Indies' 15-member squad for Eng tour

Source:

July 03, 2020

IMAGE: The 32-year-old Shannon Gabriel has 133 wickets in 45 Test matches. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced that Shannon Gabriel has been added to their 15-member Test squad for the upcoming series against England.

The experienced fast bowler was among the reserves and has now been drafted into the 15-member Test squad after proving his fitness following ankle surgery and impressive performances in the two inter-squad warm-up matches at the Old Trafford, CWI said.

CWI Lead Selector, Roger Harper, said that he is delighted with Gabriel's inclusion to the squad.

"I am delighted that we are able to add Shannon to the Test squad. He has shown that he is fit and ready. He will add experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit," CWI's official website quoted Harper as saying.

The board said that Gabriel has made a "full recovery" from the ankle surgery. On tour, he has bowled in three innings and grabbed eight wickets for 122 runs.

The 32-year-old made his Test debut at Lord's on May 17, 2012, and has so far played 45 matches. He has 133 wickets, placing him at number 15 in the West Indies all-time list of Test match wicket-takers.

West Indies will travel from Manchester to Southampton on Friday as they continue preparations in a bid to retain the Wisden Trophy in the #RaiseTheBat Test Series. The first Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl, starting from July 8.

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.