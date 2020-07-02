News
SL's 2011 WC final fixing probe: Sangakkara grilled for over 10 hours

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 02, 2020 21:40 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Kumar Sangakkara, right, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the World Cup trophy. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara on Thursday spent 10 hours recording his statement to a Special Investigation Unit probing allegations by the country's former sports minister that the team's 2011 World Cup final against India was fixed by "certain parties".

 

An investigation was started into the 2011 World Cup final by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Sports, following former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage's allegations that the April 2, 2011 final was fixed even though no substantial proof has been furnished to corroborate the charge.

According to 'newswire.lk', Sangakkara, who captained Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final, recorded his statement over 10 hours. However, the details of his deposition are not known as yet.

"Former Sri Lanka cricket Captain Kumar Sangakkara recorded a statement for nearly 10 hours at the Special Police Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports today," the website reported.

It also reported that members of a youth outfit -- Samagi Tharuna Balawegaya -- gathered outside the SLC office with posters alleging that a legendary cricketer was being harassed by authorities.

Sangakkara, according to a report in 'Island', was supposed to record his statement next week but requested the police for an early deposition.

Already, former Chairman of the 2011 National Selection Committee Aravinda de Silva and opener Upul Tharanga, have recorded their respective statements.

Till now, none of the cricketers, who have deposed, have made any public comments.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
