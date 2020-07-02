Pakistan's Babar doesn't want to be compared with Kohli

Source:

Edited By:

July 02, 2020 21:52 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam said he wants to be a proven match-winner. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam, on Thursday, said that he wants to be compared to players from his country rather than India skipper Virat Kohli.

Over the last two years, the comparison between both Babar and Kohli have risen, looking at the styles of both the batsmen.

"If you want to compare me with someone, I would like to be compared to Pakistan's players, instead of Virat Kohli. We have had legends like Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq. If you compare me to these legends, I will like it more and feel proud of my accomplishments," Azam told reporters.

Babar is the number one ranked T20I batsman while Kohli is at the top spot in ODI rankings.

The 25-year-old Azam averages over 50 in ODI and T20Is and a little over 45 in Tests.

Babar is a part of the 20-member Pakistan squad that tested negative for COVID-19 last month and arrived in England for the three-match Test series against England.