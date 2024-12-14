Gabba Test: Rain set to disrupt remaining 4 days

IMAGE: Australia opener Usman Khawaja walks off the field after rain stops play on Day 1 in Brisbane on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

The ongoing third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane faces a grim weather forecast, with rain predicted to impact the remaining four days.



Rain was heavily disrupted on Day 1 of the third Test on Saturday, with only 13.2 overs bowled. Australia reached 28 without loss in the first session when rain stopped play before the next two were washed out.



Play resumed on time in the morning before play was stopped in the sixth over for about 30 minutes. The rain returned to bring an early lunch and persisted until play was abandoned late in the afternoon, as a crowd of 30,145 was left disappointed.



The weather forecast for the remaining four days remains bleak.



The Australian Government's Bureau of Metrology has forecast 50 percent chance of rain on Day 2 in Brisbane on Sunday, with the likelihood increasing to 80% over the following three days.

'Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening,' the weather prediction for Sunday states.

The weather forecast by Australian Government's Bureau of Metrology for December 15, 16, 17 and 18: