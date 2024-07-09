'Funky' advice: How Dhoni shaped Ashwin's bowling

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin’s journey under the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni is particularly intriguing. Photograph: BCCI

The name Ravichandran Ashwin is synonymous with spin bowling artistry in Indian cricket. From his early days as an off-spinner at Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin has become a mainstay in the Test team. His journey under the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni is particularly intriguing.

Ashwin recently opened up about his relationship with Dhoni, revealing a surprising detail: Dhoni might not have even recognised him for the first year!

But their bond grew over time, and Dhoni played a crucial role in shaping Ashwin's career.

In a candid chat on RevSportz, Ashwin throws light on Dhoni's leadership, his consistent advice of ‘being funky,’ and how it continues to influence Ashwin's bowling even today.

‘I think Dhoni, for the first one year, did not know that I existed. I do not think he knew, or maybe he knew and did not really, that's Dhoni. I have known him for almost 15-16-17 years from close quarters, and with him, I find what he was in 2008-09 is exactly how he operates in 2024. That is fascinating for me. I remember that game in 2010 where he got hit by Shane Bond on his arm at Eden Gardens. I got a wicket—I got Bond out in that game—but he got hit on his arm and went out of the side. I had begun the IPL reasonably well. This was supposed to be my first full year in the IPL, and he went out, and Suresh Raina led the side. They probably have slightly different views in terms of how they handle people. I did not bowl inside the Powerplay. I bowled slightly later because Mutthiah Muralitharan and I were playing in the same team, and I ended up bowling at death in Bangalore. I had not had a good time. I had let the team down on three occasions. After that, Dhoni led. But as soon as he came back to captain the side, he picked up the puzzle,’ Ashwin said.

‘I think he said, 'I want that guy back.' I came back, and he used me with the new ball inside the Powerplay against Adam Gilchrist, and I got him out in Chennai. He continued to use me in those same roles for several years. He used me inside the batting Powerplay, even when I played for India. So, I think that is quite a fascinating belief that he had, and he kept it very simple when he told me things,’ Ashwin added.

Dhoni’s only advice to Ashwin was to keep reinventing himself. Even at the age of 37, Ashwin continues to add new variations to his bowling, making him a challenging opponent for batters.

‘He always said, 'Your greatest strength is to try new things, to be funky. So, do not change that for anybody else.' I think I mentioned it during a book launch as well. I met him in Dubai after a game between Delhi and CSK, and I asked him, 'How do you find it?' I had developed that back spin. He said, 'You are always like that. It has been your strength. Remember, you continue to be funky. Remember, you continue to work on your variations.' I was like, this was what he told me 15 years ago.’

‘The man continued to see the same thing. And then, after a brief pause, he told me again, 'You know what, I know what you are thinking, but that is your strength. So, keep being funky, keep expressing yourself.' Maybe it is not just the cricket that he sees. He sees more of the mental strength side of things or the mental aptitude side of things. I find that he did that with Tushar Deshpande also for CSK. He continues to do that. He continues to pick people who are good in certain roles and fit them in,’ Ashwin concluded.