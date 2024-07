IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday, July 8, 204. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yogi Adityanath/X

After T20 World Cup-winning cricketer Kuldeep Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday, Yogi tweetedin Hindi, 'Today, a courtesy meeting was held with Kuldeep Yadav, member of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.'

In reply, Kuldeep tweeted in Hindi: 'It was nice meeting you sir. Thank you very, very much. Jai Hind.'

Left-arm wrist spinner Yadav had picked 10 scalps at the World Cup.