News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit, Kohli to be rested for SL ODIs?

Rohit, Kohli to be rested for SL ODIs?

Source: PTI
July 08, 2024 21:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been on the road since the beginning of the IPL, and with a packed Test schedule up ahead, the duo could be rested for the upcoming Sri Lanka ODI's

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been on the road since the beginning of the IPL, and with a packed Test schedule up ahead, the duo could be rested for the upcoming Sri Lanka ODI's. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India skipper Rohit Sharma and premier batter Virat Kohli are likely to be rested for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August and either Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul will be asked to lead the side.

It is understood that Indian cricket's biggest contemporary stars have sought a longish break from the BCCI, considering their gruelling schedule since the start of IPL.

 

For 37-year-old Rohit, it has been close to six months since he took a break. The Mumbaikar played every series since the South Africa Test series in December-January, followed by Afghanistan T20Is, England Test series, IPL and the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

"Both are automatic choices in ODI set up, and the three 50 over games against England before the Champions Trophy is good enough practice for them. For the next few months, they both will prioritize Tests and India will play 10 of them between September to January," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India play 2 Tests versus Bangladesh, followed by three against New Zealand before the big-ticket five Test Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia Down Under.

It is understood that selectors as well as the two seniors would like to manage their workload judiciously.

"The Champions Trophy will happen in mid February and they don't need to go for a week-long 3 match ODIs in Sri Lanka. If they want, they are most welcome but I guess they would want rest," the source added.

In Rohit's absence, Pandya looks the most likely choice but KL Rahul, who led the ODI squad in South Africa can't be ruled out either.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
'Being a champion is an experience like no other...'
'Being a champion is an experience like no other...'
What Neeraj Promised Modi...
What Neeraj Promised Modi...
Paris Olympics: Narang to be India's Chef de Mission
Paris Olympics: Narang to be India's Chef de Mission
Atkinson, Smith to make Test debut for England
Atkinson, Smith to make Test debut for England
Banks turn cautious on lending to smaller microfin cos
Banks turn cautious on lending to smaller microfin cos
Mumbai cops fumble in BMW case over BNS provision
Mumbai cops fumble in BMW case over BNS provision

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Ashwin buys team in Global Chess League

Ashwin buys team in Global Chess League

Shastri's unique suggestion to keep Test cricket alive

Shastri's unique suggestion to keep Test cricket alive

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances