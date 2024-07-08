How Will Rs 125 Crore be Divided?

IMAGE: Team India lift the ICC T20 World Championship after beating South Africa in the final at Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian players will each take home Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) from The Board of Control for Cricket in India's s 125 crore (Rs 1.25 billion) prize money for Team India for winning the T20 World Cup.



The 15-member squad will pocket Rs 5 crore each, including the three players -- Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal -- who didn't play a single game in the entire World Cup, said a report in The Indian Express newspaper.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ended after the final in Barbados, will also get Rs 5 crore, while the rest of the coaching staff including Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey, Fielding Foach T Dilip will get Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) each,

the report further adds.The other members of the backroom staff including the three physiotherapists -- Kamlesh Jain, Yogesh Parmar and Thulasi Ram Yuvraj, three throwdown specialists -- Raghavindraa Dvgi, Nuwan Udeneke and Dayanand Garani, two masseurs -- Rajeev Kumar and Arun Kanade and the strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai will also receive Rs 2 crore each.The four travelling reserve players -- Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed, who travelled with the Indian team throughout the World Cup, will earn Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) each.The five member-selection committee which includes Chief Selectr Ajit Agarkar, Salil Ankola (west), S S Das (central), S Sharath (south) and Subroto Banerjee (east) will get a reward of Rs 1 crore each.The Indian team's contingent which travelled to the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies comprised a total of 42 people, the other members being the team's video analyst along with BCCI staff members who were travelling with the team including media officers, and the team's logistics manager, all of whom will also be rewarded.