From U19 Prodigy To GOAT!

From the lad with spiked hair lifting the U19 World Cup to the statesman in whites scoring one final ton -- Virat Kohli's journey is one of relentless ambition, transformation, and enduring legacy.

2008: The U19 World Cup: Where It All Began

IMAGE: Virat Kohli lifts the World Cup, raw emotion on his face, team hoisting him up. Photograph: Stanley Chou/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

In Kuala Lumpur, a young Delhi boy named Virat Kohli led India to glory in the U19 World Cup.

That moment put him on the map. As many stars like Kagiso Rabada and Kane Williamson would later echo, 'U19 is where the world notices you.'

2008: IPL Debut with RCB

IMAGE: A baby-faced Kohli in the 2008 RCB jersey. Photograph: RCB/X

That same year, Kohli was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the inaugural IPL season.

Fast forward to March 11, 2025 -- Kohli completed 17 years with the franchise, the longest-ever stint with a single IPL team. He captained RCB from 2013 to 2021 and won the Orange Cap in 2016 with a record-breaking 973 runs.

2008: ODI Debut for India

On

August 18, 2008, Kohli makes his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

A modest start that would blossom into a career of over 14,181 ODI runs and counting.

2011: Test Debut and First Century in Australia

Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011, but it was on the 2011-2012 tour of Australia that he truly announced himself in whites.

Sunil Gavaskar called his celebration 'school kid stuff,' but it reflected the fire that would define his career.

2014: First Test as Captain

After M S Dhoni's shock retirement, Kohli took charge of the Test side in Adelaide.

India lost the match but won a new mindset: Attack, not defend. Kohli had arrived -- not just as a batter, but as a leader.

2016-2018: Batting Zenith

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the second Test against Australia in Perth in the 2018-202019 series. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli was untouchable.

He topped the ICC Test batting rankings in 2018 after scoring 593 runs in England, finishing one point ahead of Steve Smith.

The modern master had eclipsed his greatest rival.

2017-2018: ICC Test Mace Glory

IMAGE: Kohli receives the mace from Sunil Gavaskar, beaming in whites. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India retained the ICC Test Championship mace under Kohli's captaincy.

He missed the final Test due to injury, but the culture and competitiveness he instilled endured.

2018-2019: Historic Test Series Win in Australia

Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Kohli with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the summer of 2018-2019, Kohli led India to their first-ever Test series victory in Australia.

The triumph ended a 71-year wait and cemented his legacy as a transformational captain.

2021-2022: Stepping Down as Captain

IMAGE: Virat Kohli took over the reins of India's Test team in 2014. He led it in 68 Tests, winning 40 and losing 17. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

After a shock series defeat in South Africa, Kohli announced he was stepping down as Test captain.

He finished with 40 wins in 68 Tests -- the most by any Indian captain.

2024-2025 -- Final Test Series vs Australia

IMAGE: Celebrating his 30th and final Test century in Perth, arms wide, eyes glistening. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a poetic twist, Kohli ended his Test career where he had once flourished -- against Australia.

His sublime knock powered India to a 295 run victory, a fitting farewell to a gladiator of the red-ball format.