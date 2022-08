Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

On Raksha Bandhan, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a photograph with his elder and only sister Savita and elder brothers Nitin and Ajit.

'From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!' The Bharat Ratna tweeted.