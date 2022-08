IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. Photographs: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan seem to gel well during India's T20I series against the West Indies.

'We're the same kind of weird. @ishankishan23 @surya_14kumar,' observed Pant on Instagram.

Kishan was quick to acknowledge Pant's growing stature in the game. 'No bro! You are different league,' he quipped.